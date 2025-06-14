H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after buying an additional 823,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 638,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,914.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 424,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 414,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 313,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 159,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.