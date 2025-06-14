HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $78,107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $45,728,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $32,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,581 shares of company stock valued at $33,664,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $104.76 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

