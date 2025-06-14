Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,714,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,652,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

