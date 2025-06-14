Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 976,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,352.21. The trade was a 21.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.22. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.80%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

