Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Indutrade AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.

