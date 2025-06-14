Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 319,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Our Latest Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.