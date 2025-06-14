Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.11. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 8,659 shares traded.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
