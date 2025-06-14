Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.4%
Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
