Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.