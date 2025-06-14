iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 2,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.
The company has a market cap of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile
The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.
