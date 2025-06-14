iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 2,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVUS. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 1,698.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

