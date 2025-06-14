iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Short Interest Up 420.0% in May

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.