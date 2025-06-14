iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3%
OEF stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.24 and its 200 day moving average is $283.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
