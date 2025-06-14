iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 21.5%

BATS ITA opened at $179.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

