Jefferson Capital (JCAP) Announces June 26th IPO

Jefferson Capital (JCAP) expects to raise $160 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Jefferson Capital generated $488 million in revenue and $160.2 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $1 billion.

Jefferies, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Citizens JMP, Raymond James, Truist Securities, Capital One Securities, DNB Markets, Regions Securities and Synovus Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Jefferson Capital provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We purchase consumer debt and we collect consumer debt – typically charge-offs and insolvent consumer accounts – in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Latin America. We also have operations in Mumbai, India.Â We invest in installment loans, credit cards, auto loans and utility debt. Our focus is on distressed assets. From the prospectus: We are a leading analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts with operations primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. The accounts we purchase are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks, non-bank consumer lenders, auto finance companies, utilities and telecom companies. Our core competency is the effective management of the collections function in strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations. We enable our clients to focus their operations on the origination of new loans to new customers and to better serve their active customers, while also enabling consumers to resolve their existing obligations based on their current financial circumstances as they improve their financial health. We purchase nonperforming consumer loans and receivables at a discount to their face value across a broad range of financial assets, including where the account holder has initiated a bankruptcy proceeding, or an equivalent proceeding in Canada or the United Kingdom. We manage the loans and receivables by working with the account holders as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2025. (Note: Jefferson Capital disclosed the terms for its IPO – 10.0 million shares at a price range of $15.00 to $17.00 – to raise $160.0 million, according to its S-1/A filing dated June 13, 2025. Of the 10.0 million shares in the IPO, Jefferson Capital is offering 625,000 shares and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 9.38 million shares (9,375,000 shares), the company said in its S-1/A filing dated June 13, 2025. Background: Jefferson Capital filed its S-1 on May 21, 2025, without disclosing the IPO’s terms; at that time, the estimated IPO proceeds were $100 million, a placeholder figure.) “.

Jefferson Capital was founded in 2002 and has 1147 employees. The company is located at 600 South Highway 169, Suite 1575 Minneapolis, Minnesota 55426 and can be reached via phone at (320) 229-8505 or on the web at https://www.jcap.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.