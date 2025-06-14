JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Trading Up 2.8%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 55,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,948,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.18. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($1.40). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.