JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.58.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $307.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.93 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $152.30 and a 12 month high of $310.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,988,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

