JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $47.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Chewy has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

