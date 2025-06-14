Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.24 and traded as low as $28.51. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 2,497 shares trading hands.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $276.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.