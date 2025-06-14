Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMTS. Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,613,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,500,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,716,000.

NASDAQ KMTS opened at $17.61 on Friday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

