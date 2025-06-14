Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

