Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $239,811,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959,981 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,161,000 after acquiring an additional 870,903 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37,334.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,450,000 after acquiring an additional 807,539 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $123,415,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LH opened at $260.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.21 and a 1-year high of $263.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total transaction of $452,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,879.84. This represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.