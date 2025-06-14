Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCUT. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 307,307 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 331,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 96,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

