Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.29. Maiden shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 493,715 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maiden to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Maiden Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 71.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 466,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maiden

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

