Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 42.35 ($0.57). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 40.45 ($0.55), with a volume of 872,065 shares trading hands.

Marston’s Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £254.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marston’s

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

