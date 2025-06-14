MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1%

MELI opened at $2,371.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,340.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,074.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.