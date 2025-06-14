Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 163,441 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,441 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

