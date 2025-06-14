Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $206,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $67.23 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

