Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

