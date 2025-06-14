Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,732 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology
In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Price Performance
MCHP stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.