Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,831,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.1% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,386,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $474.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $480.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.68.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total transaction of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,647,150.58. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

