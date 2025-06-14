Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.2%

MAA opened at $149.62 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

