Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,560 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EPM. Northland Capmk raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE:EPM opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 0.56. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Further Reading

