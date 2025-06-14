Millennium Management LLC Has $96,000 Position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Greenland Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $2.00 on Friday. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Wang bought 6,211,740 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $6,211,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,211,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

