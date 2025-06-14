Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NINE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $27,752.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,334.19. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,979 shares of company stock worth $37,902 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 24.7%

NYSE NINE opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

