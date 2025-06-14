Millennium Management LLC Sells 126,876 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,601,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 188,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

