Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

