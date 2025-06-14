Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as high as C$18.66. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.33, with a volume of 28,155 shares traded.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$680.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$170,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,458. 26.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.
