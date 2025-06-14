Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,712,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $143.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.03. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $147.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.