N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in N-able were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get N-able alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. 272 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of N-able by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 337,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,818 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of N-able by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NABL

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.