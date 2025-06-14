National Bank Financial Forecasts Higher Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cameco Price Performance
Shares of CCJ stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
