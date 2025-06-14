NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 624 Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

