NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 75,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.