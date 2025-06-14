NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Barclays cut their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.92.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $165.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

