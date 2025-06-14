Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Head-To-Head Survey

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noble Roman’s and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sweetgreen 0 6 7 0 2.54

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $29.08, suggesting a potential upside of 130.33%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $14.37 million 0.33 $1.46 million $0.03 7.19 Sweetgreen $685.28 million 2.16 -$113.38 million ($0.77) -16.40

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Sweetgreen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Roman’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s 4.05% 27.16% 3.40% Sweetgreen -13.27% -18.82% -10.39%

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

