Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

