Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stock Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 707,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 175,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,690,000.

NUBD opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

