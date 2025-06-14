NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.33.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $237.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.