Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Trading Down 24.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) were down 24.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 302,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 102,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onconetix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ONCO
Onconetix Stock Down 24.9%
Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $21.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Onconetix
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onconetix
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- About the Markup Calculator
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.