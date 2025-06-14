Oppenheimer Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $1,425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Netflix stock opened at $1,212.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $999.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

