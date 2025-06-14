Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 731 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after buying an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $473.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $258.85 and a 1-year high of $478.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day moving average is $357.67.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.