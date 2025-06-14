Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 731 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after buying an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $473.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $258.85 and a 1-year high of $478.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day moving average is $357.67.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

